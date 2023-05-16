CV Spiralettes synchronized swimming team continues to shine bright in the pool

Swimmers of all ages are coming together to show off their swimming skills and dazzle the crowd with their unique skills.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — There is just something special about the ladies in the pool for Cumberland Valley's synchronized swimming team.

Every time the girls hit the water, it's all about putting on a show. Swimmers from all over the area come together as one to show off the style, beauty and grace in the water that is simply stunning to the crowd.

"I get compliments on how people say it is crazy and how they wouldn’t be able to do that," said Cumberland Valley senior Emma Millers "Being able to do something that not a lot of people can do is really exciting."

The Spiralettes team consists of a show and competitive team. They currently compete in the Mid-Atlantic Association.

Girls from ages 7-18 come to be a part of the sisterhood. The synchronized swimming community is a tight group that has an appreciation for all athletes.

“It’s cool to go to meets and sit down next to girls that even if you are competing against them," said Cumberland Valley early graduate Morgan Zettlemoyer. "It's nice that we're all doing this really cool sport."

The routines take months to perfect. Practice happens in and out of the water to unify the movements.

Zettlemoyer and Miller are two of the veterans that lead by example and set the standard for the entire organization and sport.