Curry-less Warriors rally to beat 76ers 118-114

The Warriors outscored the Sixers by 12 points in the fourth quarter to close out the win.

Eric Paschall scored 23 points, including a pair of free throws with 51.7 seconds remaining, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Philadelphia 76ers 118-114 on Saturday night to snap a 10-game home losing streak.

Playing once again without Stephen Curry, the Warriors trailed most of the game and were down by eight entering the fourth quarter.

Curry returned from a 58-game absence to play Thursday night, but was diagnosed with the flu and was held out against the 76ers.

The Warriors termed it a seasonal flu and said that Curry has begun treatment. The team also said that Curry is not at specific risk for COVID-19 or coronavirus.