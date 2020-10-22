Cumberland Valley selected to host 2023 NCAA Division III Cross Country Championships

The Cumberland Area Economic Development Corporation submitted a bid to host the event in February 2020.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Cumberland Valley region has been chosen to host the NCAA Division III Cross Country Championships. The Cumberland Area Economic Development Corporation (CAEDC), along with Big Spring School District and Dickinson College successfully bid to host one of the biggest collegiate cross country events in the nation.

“The NCAA choosing to bring the DIII Cross Country National Championships to the Cumberland Valley is a testament to our region’s ability to collaborate and host large sporting events. CAEDC worked closely with Dickinson College and Big Spring School District in preparing the application. This event will showcase our region to thousands of visitors and will support our dining, shopping, and hospitality industries. We look forward to seeing the NCAA, the athletes, and their families in 2023.” said CAEDC CEO, Jamie Keener.

Big Spring School District in Newville will be the location for the November 2023 events. Dickinson College will provide support.

“We are honored to be selected to host this National Cross Country Championship event. Our Athletic Director, Joel Quattrone, has been highly supportive of bringing this event to Dickinson College, and The Cumberland Valley Visitors Bureau has been instrumental in developing a collaborative plan with Dickinson for hotels, restaurants, marketing, and the banquet facilities” said Don Nichter, Head Coach for Cross Country/Track and Field at Dickinson College.

The Big Spring School District Athletic Department added, “This is a big accomplishment for not only the Big Spring School District but for the community itself. The pride that is taken into the district shows through. Over the years we have hosted some big events on our cross country course. Having the NCAA Championships here is in part of the hard work and commitment of our coaches, administration, and groundskeepers over the years. Without the commitment and time they have put in we would not have the facilities that could support or live up to the expectations of hosting such a prestigious event. The economic boost to the community and surrounding areas will be seen and benefit numerous families and businesses with the amount of athletes and fans that will be attending.”

The Cross Country Championships will feature 32 men's and 32 women's teams competing against more than 560 individual runners. An estimated 1,500-2,000 overnight stays in the Carlisle region are expected during the event.