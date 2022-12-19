x
Cumberland Valley athletic director Mike Craig reflects on hosting PIAA state championships | Sunday Sitdown

Cumberland Valley hosted PIAA Fall sports seasons championships in volleyball, field Hockey, soccer, and football.

YORK, Pa. — As the PIAA high school fall sports season comes to a wrap, Cumberland Valley High School Athletic Director Mike Craig joins us in the FOX43 Podcast Studio to talk about the PIAA State Championships.  Cumberland Valley took on the herculean task of hosting the football, soccer, volleyball, and field hockey state championships. 

Those events taking place in such a short time period required complex planning and major staffing for Cumberland Valley. We talk to Craig about how that first year went hosting and the reactions from around the state, from the PIAA and his own community members about the job Cumberland Valley did to showcase high school sports.

Watch the video above to hear Craig speak about this year's state championships.

