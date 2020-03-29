Cumberland Valley boys basketball takes it outside

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Driving through his neighborhood one evening, Cumberland Valley head basketball coach Dave Vespignani gazed out his car window and saw basketball hoops urning for someone to take a shot. Later that night, Vespignani fired off a simple tweet about a shooting competition for his Eagles. Before he knew it over 80 kids in the program started keeping track of their made shots. Kids of all ages went outside and started making thousands of shots and even though this "competition" is for fun, there is serious competition among the teammates and even brothers.