Crusaders win 4A boys title in dramatic fashion over Bishop McDevitt

HERSHEY, Pa. — The night cap of the District III boys 4A final lived up to the heavy weight hype. Bishop McDevitt and Lancaster Catholic came out and they both threw haymakers and countered punched when they needed too. Regulation was not enough to hold these two down, and extra basketball was on tap. In OT Lancaster Catholic's David Kamwange came up clutch with a mid range jumper as time expired to give Lancaster catholic their first title since 2017.