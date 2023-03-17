Crusaders punch ticket to PIAA Final Four; Central York girls and Eastern York boys fall in Quarterfinals

Lancaster Catholic keeps its season alive with a PIAA 3A win over Mt. Carmel Area.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — On this St. Patrick's Day, will the luck of the Irish be on Central Pa. teams hoping to make the PIAA Final Four?

March Madness doesn't just apply to the NCCA Tournament. The PIAA State Playoffs have brought madness of their own as local District 3 teams hope to earn a birth in the semifinals.

Lancaster Catholic girls continue to cruise through the bracket.

The Crusaders jumped on the Red Tornadoes early.

Rylee Kraft finished, plus the foul for a 6-5 lead. They never looked back and that defense was relentless.

In the second half, it was Kraft again, this time with the block. She started with the fast break, it goes to Bolesky who made a nice move for the reverse layup. Lancaster Catholic won easily, 47-21 to advance to the state semifinals

Central York hoped to do the same as they keep Coach Wisner near and dear every step of the way.

Early on, the Panthers get it down low, Jazmine Parker kisses it off the glass.

Later on, it's the senior Makenzie Wright-Rawls. The first shot isn't good but the second is right on target.

Coach says to keep up the good work.

The Panthers get defensive, a huge block by Wright-Rawls gets them in transition. They push it up ahead to Bella Chimeinti stops and pops it in for two.

The Panthers battle all night but luck falls in the opponent’s favor. Central York's season comes to an end 61-49, the final.

"Getting to the Elite 8, the first time our team actually ever played in it because of the COVID year. I'm just really proud of them," said Sean Potts, Central York's acting head coach.

Can Eastern York's boys get one more magical send-off?

Early on it's the super sophomore Carter Wamsley who gets the scoring started with a tough pullup. Then, the boys out in transition, Wamsley finds a cutting Simon Lipsius who lays it in.