Crosby collects 800th assist, Penguins top Senators 7-3

The Penguins ended a six-game losing streak with a win over the Senators.
Credit: AP
Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) looks to pass as Ottawa Senators' Connor Brown defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Sidney Crosby scored and collected his 800th career assist as the Pittsburgh Penguins ended a six-game losing streak with a 7-3 win over Ottawa. 

Crosby became the 32nd player in NHL history to reach the 800-assist plateau when he earned the secondary assist on Jason Zucker's goal 36 seconds into the third period that put the Penguins up 5-1. 

The 32-year-old Crosby needed just 980 games to get to 800, the sixth-fastest ever. 

Jayce Hawryluk, Brady Tkachuk and Connor Brown scored for the Senators but Ottawa couldn't keep pace as the Penguins broke out of a two-week slide in style.