Crosby collects 800th assist, Penguins top Senators 7-3

Sidney Crosby scored and collected his 800th career assist as the Pittsburgh Penguins ended a six-game losing streak with a 7-3 win over Ottawa.

Crosby became the 32nd player in NHL history to reach the 800-assist plateau when he earned the secondary assist on Jason Zucker's goal 36 seconds into the third period that put the Penguins up 5-1.

The 32-year-old Crosby needed just 980 games to get to 800, the sixth-fastest ever.