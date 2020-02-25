x
Skip Navigation

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

sports

Creators of original Phanatic call redesign 'an afront'

The creators of the original Phanatic have accused the Phillies of "an afront to our intellectual property rights and to Phillies fans everywhere."
Credit: AP
The revamped Phillie Phanatic mascot performs before the Philadelphia Phillies play the Pittsburgh Pirates in a spring training baseball game at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. The Phanatic has a new look amid a legal fight with the long-running mascot's creators, but officials say you should not expect his famous attitude to go anywhere. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

The creators of the original Phillie Phanatic accused the Philadelphia Phillies of "an afront to our intellectual property rights and to Phillies fans everywhere" with the team's redesign of the 42-year-old mascot. 

The Phillies unveiled the redesign of the green mascot before Sunday's exhibition game against Pittsburgh. Philadelphia sued Harrison/Erickson, the New York company that created the Phanatic, last August in U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

RELATED: Phanatic mascot gets new look, as Phillies, creators tangle and many fans are not pleased

RELATED: Viral Eagles Fan with Phillie Phanatic Belly Button Tattoo uses newfound fame to help fund cancer research

RELATED: Phillies fan injured after Phanatic launches hot dog into crowd, hits her in face

The team alleged Harrison/Erickson threatened to terminate the Phillies' rights to the Phanatic as of June 15 and "make the Phanatic a free agent" unless the team renegotiated its 1984 rights deals.

On Sunday, the team debuted the new Phanatic that you can see below:

New-look Phillie Phanatic makes debut

1 / 3
AP
The revamped Phillie Phanatic mascot performs before the Philadelphia Phillies play the Pittsburgh Pirates in a spring training baseball game at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. The Phanatic has a new look amid a legal fight with the long-running mascot's creators, but officials say you should not expect his famous attitude to go anywhere. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)