CPIHL teams dominate in Flyers Cup first round

Hershey, Palmyra and Lower Dauphin all advance

PALMYRA, Pa. — When the puck dropped on the 2020 Flyers Cup Monday night, the CPIHL teams in the tournament had something to prove. If the first round was any indication their message was delivered.

Hershey opened the night at Klick-Lewis with a dominating 10-0 shut-out of WC Henderson. Palmyra followed with a commanding 6-1 victory over Radnor.

Lower Dauphin hit the road with a tough match-up against Plymouth-Whitemarsh. The Falcons showed their grit in the third period with a go ahead goal and then added an empty netter to take a 4-3 victory.

All three teams will be in action Wednesday night.