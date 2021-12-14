x
Congress asks NFL about Daniel Snyder's probe interference

Democrats Carolyn Maloney of New York and Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois already have asked the NFL for transparency about the probe.

WASHINGTON — Two members of Congress are asking the NFL to provide evidence of Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder’s interference with an investigation into sexual harassment and other improper conduct at the club. 

Their latest request follows a report posted on The Washington Post’s website Tuesday that said potential witnesses viewed actions by people working on Snyder’s behalf as attempts to interfere with the NFL’s investigation.

Nine Washington Football Team players have been affected by the coronavirus in the last seven days - the list includes vaccinated and unvaccinated players.

