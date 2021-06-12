Conestoga Valley helps others stay warm while warming up for new season

The Buckskins have already collected over 100 hoodies.

LANCASTER, Pa. — For many student-athletes, filled gymnasiums, bouncing basketball, and sneakers coming to the sound of a sudden stop on the hardwood are some of the sights and sounds of winter sports.

Conestoga Valley boys basketball is inching closer to the start of a new season.

"We're ready. We've been ready since the summer," said senior Austin Wertz. "I think if we rebound and hustle this year, we should be a contender."

"We're very anxious," added senior Cameron Swinton. "I think we can make a deep run in the playoffs, so we are ready to go."

The Buckskins already have one scrimmage under their belts, and will officially tip-off a new campaign with their annual tournament on Friday.

"This time of year, the last couple of weeks are hard leading up to the beginning of the year," said Coach Jim Shipper. "There are many nights where you're just thinking, 'Do I tweak this?' 'Do I tweak that?' 'Do I change this?', but I'm very comfortable with our team. We've got a lot of kids that are working really hard."

But while Conestoga Valley warms up for another winter season, they're also helping those less fortunate stay warm this winter.

"Hoodies 4 Homeless actually came about because I was just searching social media one day and I'd seen a group of people doing it out west, so I said, 'Let's go with this. Let's do this together as a team,'" added Coach Shipper.

shoutouts to @cdladyrams for the huge help in the “Hoodies4Homeless” @BuckskinsHoops Very classy and much appreciated Ladies! pic.twitter.com/uGtgRbOAKG — Jim Shipper (@CoachShipper) December 4, 2021

It's no secret that hoodies and high school sports seem to go hand-in-hand.

"All I have are hoodies," laughed Swinton. "I have one winter coat and the rest are hoodies, probably like 30 hoodies."

"I have quite a few. Yeah, a lot of team sweatshirts and a lot of Nike stuff. So yeah, a lot," added Wertz.

While the collection won't officially start until Friday, Coach Chipper and the Buckskins have already collected over 100 hoodies, from near and far.

"Different coaches that I've known throughout the years, as far away as Texas, are sending stuff, so it's exciting. We've got some stuff from Lebanon Valley the other day Elizabethtown College," said Shipper.

The team believes they'll be good on the hardwood this season, but right now they're happy to be doing some good in their community.

"I think it's really cool thing that we're doing for the first time," said Wertz. "So, I think it's a great idea."

"It means the world because my grandfather was homeless, so when you can help out people like that, it means the world," said Swinton.