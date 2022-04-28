Conestoga Valley downs Lampeter-Strasburg in key LL Section 2 match-up

Buckskins, Pioneers and fans fight through cold temps and gusting wind.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Long sleeves and hoodies were everywhere underneath the baseball uniforms on the diamond. While in the stands and dugouts it was winter coats, gloves and blankets attempting to keep people warm in the elements.

Conestoga Valley hosted Lampeter-Strasburg but both teams were also facing off against the low temps and gusting winds.



After the two teams struggled recently with cross-over games, this one was big for the Section 2 race.

Early on, Lampeter-Strasburg jumped out to a two run lead with a big first inning.

Conestoga Valley would later tie the game in the bottom of the second and it would stay that way until the fifth inning.

That is when the Buckskins took advantage of a break and played small ball to plate three runs and take a 5-2 lead.

In the top of the seventh the Pioneers put two across and threatened to take the lead but one final deep fly ball that hung up in the wind sealed the deal for a Conestoga Valley victory and 5-4 final.