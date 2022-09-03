x
Columbia, York Catholic, Gettysburg and Delone Catholic among teams advancing in PIAA hoops

Crimson Tide boys and Squirettes impress in blowout victories

The second day of first round PIAA action concludes with some local teams impressing in their opening games.  

The attached video aired on FOX43 News at Ten and includes wins from Columbia and York Catholic boys along with victories by Gettysburg and Delone Catholic's girls.

Here are the results from Wednesday's PIAA first round action involving local teams:

PIAA 6A Boys

Lower Merion                         64   Chambersburg              60          F

Central Dauphin                     73   Bensalem                      60         F

Cheltenham                            52   Cedar Cliff                     44         F

Norristown                              64   Hempfield                      50         F

Reading                                 56    Downingtown West       42         F

Warwick                                 54    Mt. Lebanon                 40         F

Fox Chapel                            52    Cumberland Valley       47         F

PIAA 3A Boys

York Catholic                         70   Troy Area                       43          F

Columbia                               76   Friere Charter                47          F

PIAA 2A Boys

Constitution                           79   Delone Catholic              58         F

Lancaster Mennonite            73   Windber                          68        F/OT

PIAA 5A Girls

West York                              45   Villa Maria                      37         F

Manheim Central                   64   Roxborough                   22         F

Mechanicsburg                      44   Radnor                           37         F

Greencastle-Antrim               46   Bethlehem Catholic        42         F

Springfield-Delco                   32   Lower Dauphin                9          F

Gettysburg                             45   Trinity (District 7)            43         F

South Fayette                        63   Lampeter-Strasburg       38         F

PIAA 4A Girls

Archbishop Wood                 68    Bishop McDevitt             24         F

Bermudian Springs               55    Central Columbia           33         F

Lansdale Catholic                 66    Lancaster Catholic         57         F

Delone Catholic                    58    Montour                          25         F

Blackhawk                            54    Eastern York                   48         F

PIAA 1A Girls

Northumberland Christian     62   Greenwood                      20       F

Christian School of York        47   Sankofa Freedom            42       F

Faith Christian                       45   New Covenant Christian  10       F

Mount Calvary Christian        45   Shade-Central City          40       F

