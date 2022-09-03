Columbia, York Catholic, Gettysburg and Delone Catholic among teams advancing in PIAA hoops

Crimson Tide boys and Squirettes impress in blowout victories

The second day of first round PIAA action concludes with some local teams impressing in their opening games.

The attached video aired on FOX43 News at Ten and includes wins from Columbia and York Catholic boys along with victories by Gettysburg and Delone Catholic's girls.

Here are the results from Wednesday's PIAA first round action involving local teams:

PIAA 6A Boys

Lower Merion 64 Chambersburg 60 F

Central Dauphin 73 Bensalem 60 F

Cheltenham 52 Cedar Cliff 44 F

Norristown 64 Hempfield 50 F

Reading 56 Downingtown West 42 F

Warwick 54 Mt. Lebanon 40 F

Fox Chapel 52 Cumberland Valley 47 F

PIAA 3A Boys

York Catholic 70 Troy Area 43 F

Columbia 76 Friere Charter 47 F

PIAA 2A Boys

Constitution 79 Delone Catholic 58 F

Lancaster Mennonite 73 Windber 68 F/OT

PIAA 5A Girls

West York 45 Villa Maria 37 F

Manheim Central 64 Roxborough 22 F

Mechanicsburg 44 Radnor 37 F

Greencastle-Antrim 46 Bethlehem Catholic 42 F

Springfield-Delco 32 Lower Dauphin 9 F

Gettysburg 45 Trinity (District 7) 43 F

South Fayette 63 Lampeter-Strasburg 38 F

PIAA 4A Girls

Archbishop Wood 68 Bishop McDevitt 24 F

Bermudian Springs 55 Central Columbia 33 F

Lansdale Catholic 66 Lancaster Catholic 57 F

Delone Catholic 58 Montour 25 F

Blackhawk 54 Eastern York 48 F

PIAA 1A Girls

Northumberland Christian 62 Greenwood 20 F

Christian School of York 47 Sankofa Freedom 42 F

Faith Christian 45 New Covenant Christian 10 F