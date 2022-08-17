Columbia Crimson Tide ready to defend Lanc-Leb section title with new head coach

The Tide move to section five in new Lanc-Leb reshuffling

COLUMBIA, Pa. — The Columbia Crimson Tide are ready to rock and roll this season. The new Lancaster-Lebanon league layout moves them to section five this season. New head coach Brady Mathias is ready to take over but the expectations stay the same.

'We want to repeat as section champs that is the goal,' said Mathias 'We lost a lot but we also have some good players returning so we just want to keep it moving.'

The Tide return multiple starters but did lose some key pieces such as Robert Footman now at Millersville University and Javon McIntyre.