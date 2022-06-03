Columbia controls York Catholic for District III 3A boys crown

19th district title in program history for the Tide

HERSHEY, Pa. — Columbia and York Catholic are two programs that know their way around the Giant Center's basketball floor. The two proud programs took to the court looking to add some hardware to their already stuffed trophy cases.

The Tide rose early and often and there was very little crest in their lead throughout. Kerry Glover continued to showcase his shooting skills with a deep buzzer beater from a step inside the midline as Columbia claimed their 19th District III title with a 47-30 victory