PSAC abandons plans to hold fall sports seasons in the spring

But the conference added it will reinstate fall championships if "six or more member schools commit to participating in any of these sports."

The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference announced this week it is abandoning plans to hold its fall sports competitions during the spring.

The fall season is now cancelled, the PSAC says -- but there are some caveats.

Should six or more of the PSAC's member institutions "commit to participating in any of those sports, the conference will reinstate a championship season," the PSAC said.

The decision to cancel PSAC mandated fall sports competition does not preclude individual institutions from participating in countable athletically related activities, nor exploring competition outside of the previously mandated schedule, the conference said.

The PSAC has 18 member schools. The fall sports season includes football, men's and women's cross country, men's and women's soccer, field hockey, and women's volleyball.