What you need to know about Penn State's season opener at Indiana Saturday

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Editor's Note: The above video is from Oct. 19.

Penn State's delayed and abridged 2020 college football season finally gets underway on Saturday, when the No. 8 Nittany Lions visit Indiana in Bloomington.

The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. on FS1.

It's the first of an abbreviated eight-game Big Ten schedule for Penn State, which returns home for a huge Halloween showdown with No. 6 Ohio State on Oct. 31.

James Franklin's Nittany Lions will be without Harrisburg grad and star defender Micah Parsons, who has chosen to opt out of the season to prepare for next year's NFL Draft, and projected starting running back Journey Brown, who could miss the year with a medical issue. But Penn State brings back 17 starters -- including 10 on offense -- for Saturday's opener.

Here's everything you need to know about the game.

1. OFF TO A LATE START: Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Penn State is playing its latest season opener since World War I, when wartime restrictions and the influenza pandemic caused the Nittany Lions' 1918 season to be delayed until Nov. 2.

The last time Penn State opened a season in October was 1948.

2. GUESS WHO'S BACK, BACK AGAIN? : Of Penn State's 17 returning starters, 10 are on offense, four are on defense, and three are on special teams. The Nittany Lions are bringing back 39 total lettermen from last year's team, which won the Cotton Bowl and finished among the top ten in the nation.

Among the returning starters are 2019 All-Big Ten second-team honorees Pat Freiermuth and Shaka Toney, third-team honoree Tariq Castro-Fields, as well as honorable-mention selections Sean Clifford, Will Fries, Michal Menet, Jake Pinegar and Lamont Wade. Freiermuth was also named a second-team All-America honoree by the AFCA and The Athletic.

3. STARTING OFF RIGHT: Penn State has an all-time record of 110-21-2 in season openers and has won 16 of its last 18 season-opening games. This is the third time the Nittany Lions are opening the season against a Big Ten opponent. They defeated Minnesota in 1993 and 1994 in their first two seasons in the conference.

4. IN THE RANKINGS: Penn State is ranked No. 8 in the nation by the Associated Press and No. 7 in the Amway Coaches Poll. It's the third straight year that the Nittany Lions have opened the season ranked in the top ten.

5. ABOUT INDIANA: Coached by Tom Allen, who has an 18-20 overall record in his four seasons at the helm, the Hoosiers are coming off an 8-5 record in 2019 (5-4 in the Big Ten). Indiana went to the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl last year, falling 23-22 to Tennessee.

The Hoosiers' eight wins were their highest total since 1993. Indiana ranked third in the Big Ten in offense last year, averaging 432.8 yards and 31.8 points per game.

The Hoosiers bring back 19 starters frmo last year, including All-Big Ten honorees Whop Philyor (WR) and Steve Scott III (RB).