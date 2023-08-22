Penn State Football fans can sip on new Rusty Rail brew at Beaver Stadium this season

Chris Keating visited Rusty Rail Brewing Company to learn more about the new game day brew.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — The college football season is just around the corner, and fans 21 years and older traveling to Penn State games may see a familiar name on the concession stand menus this fall.

Rusty Rail Brewing Company in Mifflinburg will have its new beer, The Fans, sold at all Penn State home games.

"It is a 5.5 percent hazy IPA, and we are super excited to have it offered in Beaver Stadium, and it will be the first craft IPA offered in the stadium," said Rich Schrader, president of Rusty Rail Brewing Company.

Penn State University started selling beer at games for the first time last year. The Fans craft IPA will debut on September 2 when the Nittany Lions take on the Mountaineers of West Virginia.

"We really wanted to craft a very juicy, east-to-drink hazy IPA that isn't crazy on the ABV and you can hopefully enjoy throughout the entire game or even after," said Logan Powell, Rusty Rail's head brewer.

Rusty Rail started brewing the new beer earlier this month and has so far produced over 5,000 gallons. The can itself has a unique game day design. The beer is a tribute to those faithful Penn State fans.

"They are all hops. They are all hops characters doing their thing. We just wanted to focus on the fan aspect because the beer will be in the stands, and the fans are wild," explained Jef McGreevy, Rusty Rail's creative director.

"A lot of fans come through the building here. They stay and watch the games, and some are on the way to the games, they might stay overnight here and drive to the games the next day as part of the community. It is just an honor to provide something for the stadium," Schrader said.

And don't worry; you won't have to make a trip to Happy Valley to try the beer.

"It will also be offered in distribution," Schrader added. "Look for it in distribution when you are out shopping."

Rusty Rail Brewing Company is hosting a tailgate party in Mifflinburg on September 2 before the game kicks off. That event is open to the public.

As game day approaches, we are getting ready for something truly extraordinary! Join us in cheering on Pennsylvania's... Posted by Rusty Rail Brewing Company on Thursday, August 3, 2023