PHOTO GALLERY: We Are! Penn State at the Rose Bowl

The Nittany Lions rallied past no. 7 Utah in a 35-21 win in the 109th edition of the Rose Bowl. Here are some scenes from inside the stadium

PASADENA, Calif. — For some, there's no better way to kick off the New Year than Penn State's win at the "Granddaddy of Them All."

The Nittany Lions put their hearts on the field Monday, Jan. 2 against No. 7 Utah in the 109th Rose Bowl. An impressive 35-21 win is exactly what fans needed, awaiting a Sept. 2 return for Penn State football.

From players, the Blue Band, The Nittany Lion and plenty of fans, here are some scenes from Penn State's visit to the Rose Bowl!