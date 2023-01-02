PHOTO GALLERY: We Are! Penn State at the Rose Bowl

PASADENA, Calif. — For some, there's no better way to kick off the New Year than Penn State's win at the "Granddaddy of Them All."
The Nittany Lions put their hearts on the field Monday, Jan. 2 against No. 7 Utah in the 109th Rose Bowl. An impressive 35-21 win is exactly what fans needed, awaiting a Sept. 2 return for Penn State football.
From players, the Blue Band, The Nittany Lion and plenty of fans, here are some scenes from Penn State's visit to the Rose Bowl!
Penn State at the 2023 Rose Bowl
