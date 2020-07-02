Penn State's Blue-White Game set for April 18

The annual climax of the Nittany Lions' spring practices will kick off at 1:30 p.m. from Beaver Stadium, with coverage on FS1

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State University announced the date and time for the annual Blue-White Game, the conclusion of the football program's spring practices.

The exhibition game will be held Saturday, April 18 at 1:30 p.m. in Beaver Stadium, the university said.

It will be televised on FS1 and the Fox Sports app.

Admission to the game is free. Season ticket and season parking permit holders from the 2019 season received a white 2020 Blue-White Game parking permit with their season tickets last summer, the university said.

Fans attending the Blue-White Game who did not have 2019 season tickets and a season parking permit will be charged $20 for parking, the school said.

Advance parking permits can be purchased for $20 at the Bryce Jordan Center ticket office from Monday, March 2 through Friday, April 17.

Parking on Blue-White Game day is cash only.

Additional details on the Blue-White Weekend will be announced in the coming weeks, according to the university.