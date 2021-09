Penn State has beaten two ranked opponents in the first three games of the season for the first time in program history.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State has won seven in a row since last season and will try to avoid joining the list of FBS teams who’ve lost to FCS squads so far this year.

Villanova will try for its fifth win against an FBS team and first since its 2018 victory over Temple.

