Penn State Preview | #7 Nittany Lions set to host West Virginia Mountaineers

The Nittany Lions will face the Mountaineers for the 60th time in program history. Penn State is 48-9-2 in those matchups.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — No. 7 Penn State will welcome West Virginia to Beaver Stadium on Saturday night to begin the 2023 season.

Here's a preview of the matchup:

Series History: Penn State meets West Virginia for the 60th time in program history. The Nittany Lions own a 48-9-2 advantage in the series. Penn State is 31-3 in home games and has won 32 of the last 34 matchups. In the last contest, on Oct. 24, 1992, the Nittany Lions won 40-26 in Morgantown. Kerry Collins threw for 249 yards and two touchdowns, while Richie Anderson rushed for 133 yards and three scores.

Off to a good start: Penn State has won 18 of its last 21 season-opening contests and six of its last seven. The Nittany Lions are 112-22-2 all-time in season openers and 121-13-1 all-time in home openers.

Penn State offense: Following strong freshmen campaigns by Nicholas Singleton (1,061 rushing yards) and Kaytron Allen (867), along with the addition of Trey Potts (1,195 career yards), Penn State is one of 17 FBS teams, and the only Big Ten team, entering 2023 with three career 800-yard rushers on its team. With Dante Cephas (2,139 career receiving yards) and KeAndre-Lambert Smith (1,048), Penn State is one of 11 FBS teams, and the only Big Ten team, entering 2023 with two career 1,000-yard rushers and receivers on its roster.

Penn State defense: PSU limited nine opponents to less than 100 rushing yards during the 2022 season and 11 of its last 12 opponents below their season rushing average entering the game. PSU recorded at least seven tackles for loss in each of the last eight games of 2022.

The Mountaineers: West Virginia went 5-7 overall in 2022 with a 3-6 record in Big 12 action. The Mountaineers' victories included a 43-40 win over No. 23 Baylor and wins over Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.

Scouting Report

Neal Brown enters his fifth season as head coach at West Virginia. He holds a 22-25 record at West Virginia and a 57-41 career mark in his ninth year as a head coach.

West Virginia went 5-7 in 2022, including a 3-6 mark in Big 12 action.

The Mountaineers earned wins over Towson (65-7), Virginia Tech (33-10), No. 23 Baylor (43-40), Oklahoma (23-20) and Oklahoma State (24-19).

In 2022, WVU's offense ranked 49th in the country in scoring (30.6 ppg), 56th in total offense (399.0 ypg), 51st in rushing offense (171.5) and 70th in passing offense (227.5). The Mountaineers finished 12th in red zone offense with a 91.3 conversion percentage.

Garrett Greene is WVU's top returning passer after throwing for 493 yards and five touchdowns, while completing 55 percent of his passes in 2022.

RB CJ Donaldson Jr. ran for 526 yards and eight scores in his freshman campaign.

On defense, West Virginia ranked 115th in the nation in scoring (32.9 ppg), 97th in total defense (412.2 ypg), 66th in rushing defense (149.6) and 110th in passing defense (262.7).

WVU scored three defensive touchdowns last season, good for 12th in the country.

The Mountaineers return their top three tacklers from a year ago: LB Lee Kpogba (92 TT), S Aubrey Burks (66 TT) and S Marcis Floyd (64 TT).

P Oliver Straw averaged 42.3 yards per punt last season, with a long of 63 yards, and placed 17 kicks inside the 20.

Beaver Stadium Openers

Penn State begins its 64th season in Beaver Stadium.

The Nittany Lions are 121-13-1 all-time in home openers, including last year’s 46-10 victory over Ball State.

The Blue and White owns a 53-10 record in Beaver Stadium home openers.

Penn State has won 19 of its last 21 home openers.

Lions vs. the BIG XII

Penn State is 74-18-2 all-time against the current alignment of the Big-12, including 69-15-2 in regular season games.

Preseason All-American Honors

Multiple Nittany Lions have earned preseason All-America honors.

Junior OL Olumuyiwa Fashanu and junior CB Kalen King were named preseason Associated Press and Sporting News first-team All-Americans.

were named preseason Associated Press and Sporting News first-team All-Americans. Junior DE Chop Robinson and sophomore RB Nicholas Singleton each earned second-team preseason All-America honors from Sporting News.

Fashanu and King were also tabbed preseason Pro Football Focus All-America first team, while Robinson earned second-team honors and Singleton and sophomore LB Abdul Carter garnered honorable mention laurels.

Awards watch lists