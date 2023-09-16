Penn State's defense dominates as Nittany Lions come away with win at Illinois

The Nittany Lions turn Illinois over 5 times in route to blowout win in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The Nittany Lions first road test of the season comes against Illinois. It was the first road start for Sophomore Quarterback Drew Allar and the Nittany Lions, but the defense was the story in this one.

The Nittany Lions slow start on offense was no problem thanks to 5 turnovers on from the defense. The Nittany Lions smothering Illinois as Sophomore Dom DeLuca forced a fumble early in the first quarter. Penn State also got interceptions from Abdul Carter, Daequan Hardy, Cam Miller, and Johnny Dixon. Penn States 4 interceptions are the most since the 2014 game against Temple.

The offense used a second half surge thanks to their two head backfield attack of Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton. Both scoring touchdown runs as the offense had a modest day through the air.

The Nittany Lions even threw in a trick play last in the third quarter when running back Trey Potts hit Tight End Tyler Warren on an 11 yard touchdown score.

Central York grad Beau Pribula entered the game late in the fourth quarter to finish off the game for Penn State.

Penn State comes away with their first Big Ten win of the year with a 30 - 13 victory over Illinois. Penn State will take on Iowa next week at Beaver Stadium.

Mood after your first Big Ten win of the year and a 3-0 start for @PennStateFball @FOX43Sports pic.twitter.com/FqCa1snBBf — Evan Brooks (@ebrooks_14) September 16, 2023