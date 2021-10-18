x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Penn State

Penn State-Ohio State showdown gets prime-time treatment

The Nittany Lions visit the Buckeyes at 7:30 p.m. on October 30. The game will be televised on ABC.
Credit: AP
Penn State's Jaquan Brisker celebrates his interception during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Madison, Wis. Penn State won 16-10. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Another upcoming Penn State football game will get the prime-time treatment.

The Nittany Lions' October 30 showdown with Ohio State in Columbus will be televised on ABC, the school announced Monday.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

The game will also be available on the Penn State Sports Network (6 p.m. airtime) and GoPSUsports.com.

Ohio State leads the all-time series, 22-14, including a 13-7 mark in Columbus.

Penn State hosts Illinois on homecoming this Saturday at noon on ABC.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app

In Other News

Penn State taking on Iowa 4PM