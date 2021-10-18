Penn State-Ohio State showdown gets prime-time treatment

The Nittany Lions visit the Buckeyes at 7:30 p.m. on October 30. The game will be televised on ABC.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Another upcoming Penn State football game will get the prime-time treatment.

The Nittany Lions' October 30 showdown with Ohio State in Columbus will be televised on ABC, the school announced Monday.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

The game will also be available on the Penn State Sports Network (6 p.m. airtime) and GoPSUsports.com.

Ohio State leads the all-time series, 22-14, including a 13-7 mark in Columbus.