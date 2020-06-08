Penn State: No fans allowed at any fall sports events, including football; here are the options for season ticket holders

Athletic Director Sandy Barbour said that under current state regulations, no fans will be allowed in the stands. Plans could change if regulations are altered.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is of Governor Tom Wolf recommending that no high school sports be played until January 2021.

Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour said Thursday that under current conditions and state regulations, no fans will be permitted in the stands at any fall athletic event -- including football.

Along with the news, which Barbour shared in a letter on the Penn State athletics website, the university provided three options for football season ticket holders. They can convert their 2020 season tickets into a tax-deductible donation, roll their money over to a 2021 season ticket, or request a full refund.

"As you may have seen, the Big Ten announced the 2020 football schedule and medical protocols yesterday and we expect additional fall sport schedules to be announced in the coming days and weeks," Barbour said. "We continue to plan for a safe return to campus and to sports and remain hopeful our student-athletes will be back in action this fall. We have been in communication with the Governor's office throughout this process and have worked actively with University leadership, Big Ten, NCAA and State and County public health officials.

"As of today, the current large group gatherings guidance from the Governor's office limits capacity to 250 people for outside events and 25 people for inside events. Therefore, under the current conditions and current state orders, our fall sports events would be conducted without fans in the general seating areas of our facilities."

Barbour said the university is continuing to work with Governor Wolf's administration to discuss options and prepare for the possible chance to have spectators at sporting events should state guidelines change.

But, Barbour said, the school's top priority is the safety and well-being of its student-athletes, coaches, staff, fans, and community.

"Let me be clear; we will only enact these plans (to have fans at events) should the orders currently in place by the Governor and the PA Department of Health accommodate such activity based on conditions and public health advice," Barbour said.

Barbour said the school has taken steps to minimize the potential financial impact of a lost season.

But, she added, with or without play in the fall, the athletic department's losses could be between eight and nine figures due to the COVID-19 crisis.

For season ticket holders, Barbour outlined three options:

Convert Their 2020 Football Season Ticket Purchase into a Tax-Deductible Donation Season ticket holders can opt to turn their entire 2020 football season ticket (ticket and seat contribution) and parking cost into a tax-deductible donation to the Levi Lamb Fund.

Season ticket holders who are paid in full will be guaranteed a price freeze for their 2021 football season ticket(s). A seat contribution will still be required in 2021, but will also be frozen at the 2020 contribution levels.

Additional benefits for choosing this option include: In the event the Governor's orders regarding large group gatherings changes, you will get priority access to seats based on NLC Priority Points. 100 NLC Priority Points (equivalent to a $5,000 donation). Extended payment plan for 2021 football season tickets. Exclusive Enter to Win opportunities throughout the year.

Rollover to 2021 Football Season Tickets Season ticket holders can opt to roll over their 2020 football season ticket (ticket price only) and parking payment to their 2021 football season tickets and parking.

The 2020 football seat contributions will be converted to a tax-deductible donation to the Levi Lamb Fund.

Season ticket holders who are paid in full will be guaranteed a price freeze for their 2021 football season ticket(s). A seat contribution will still be required in 2021, but will also be frozen at the 2020 contribution levels.

Additional benefits to choosing this option include: In the event the Governor's orders regarding large group gatherings changes, you will get priority access to seats based on NLC Priority Points. 50 NLC Priority Points (equivalent to a $2,500 donation). Extended payment plan for 2021 football season tickets. Exclusive Enter to Win opportunities throughout the year.

Request a Full Refund Season ticket holders can opt to request a full refund of their 2020 football season ticket (ticket price only) and parking payment.

The 2020 football seat contributions will be converted to a tax-deductible donation to the Nittany Lion Club's Levi Lamb Fund.

Season ticket holders who request a refund will retain their season ticket holder status in the renewal process for 2021, but will not be guaranteed their 2020 seat locations and parking for the 2021 football season.

"Charitable donations and non-charitable seat contributions are annually used to provide our student-athletes with scholarship opportunities and cannot be refunded per University policy as those scholarship allocations have been distributed for the upcoming year," Barbour said. "We appreciate your understanding that as a Nittany Lion Club member, your annual support for our scholarships for student-athletes is the bedrock of our commitment to them.