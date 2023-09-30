Penn State overcomes slow start to finish September undefeated

Nittany Lions run away from Wildcats 41-13 after being tied at halftime

EVANSTON, Ill. — For the fourth consecutive season, Penn State finishes the month of September with a perfect record. The Nittany Lions improved to 5-0 with a 41-13 road win at Northwestern. The sixth ranked team in the country found themselves tied 10-10 at halftime before they took control of the game with 17 points in the third quarter.

A slow start in a low energy road contest wasn't a surprise considering PSU was one week removed from an electric White Out atmosphere at home. The offense seemed out of sync in the first two quarters but the defense caged the Wildcats all day long, allowing only 175 total yards of offense.

Drew Allar squeezed into the end zone on 4th and goal from the one and also connected with running back Nick Singleton for a two-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead to 27-10. With the Lions defense dominating the line of scrimmage, the third quarter spurt was more than enough to put the game out of reach.

Central York graduate Beau Pribula entered the game at quarterback in the fourth quarter and connected on a 30-yard touchdown pass to Trey Potts to cap the scoring.