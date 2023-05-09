Penn State poised to pummel Delaware on Saturday

The Nittany Lions are huge favorites over the Delaware Blue Hens following a big win over Week 1 opponent West Virginia.

Example video title will go here for this video

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — It's one of those matchups when everyone on the Penn State roster should be on alert for playing time.

Delaware is coming to Happy Valley for a noon kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 9 and they are expected to offer very light resistance to a deep and talented Nittany Lions squad currently ranked seventh in the nation.

Everyone involved in this game understands how the script is supposed to play out. For the Blue Hens, it's a chance to experience college football on one of the biggest stages in the game, Beaver Stadium.

For Penn State, they get the starters, the backups and even the guys that are third-string or lower some valuable game reps as a reward for their hard work in practice and to develop for the future.

QB @AllarDrew is batting 1.000 for Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors .. 1 start, 1 award https://t.co/eC1bmRI2wQ — Todd Sadowski (@ToddFox43) September 5, 2023

PSU's new starting quarterback Drew Allar will try to follow up an impressive performance in his first game as the #1 guy. Allar was named the Big Ten's Offensive Player of the Week after completing 21 of 29 passes for 325 yards and 3 TDs against West Virginia.

If Allar and the offense are effective early against Delaware, Central York grad Beau Pribula could see significant playing time at QB for the Nittany Lions.

Beau's older brother, Cade, played a couple of seasons with the Blue Hens, so the younger brother is familiar with some of his opponents.

"It's pretty cool, my brother played quarterback there," said Pribula. "I knew a bunch of guys on the team because he was roommates with them and they are still there. It's going to be a fun experience Saturday."