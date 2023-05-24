Penn State will face Michigan State in a prime-time game on Black Friday

The Nittany Lions will take on the Spartans at Detroit's Ford Field in their final regular-season game on Friday, Nov. 24. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State's football team will close out the regular season with a Black Friday game against Michigan State on November 24, the school's athletic department said Wednesday.

The game will be televised on NBC and streamed on Peacock, Penn State said.

So far, dates and kickoff times have been announced for three of Penn State's upcoming games.

In addition to the Michigan State encounter, Penn State's non-conference clash with West Virginia on Saturday, Sept. 2 will also be televised by NBC, with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff time.