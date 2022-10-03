Penn State and Michigan will kick off at noon on Oct. 15

The Nittany Lions will take on the Wolverines at noon in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 15. The game will be televised on FOX43.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The kickoff time for Penn State's October 15 Big Ten showdown with Michigan has been announced, the university's athletics department said Monday.

The Nittany Lions will take on the Wolverines at noon in Ann Arbor.

The game will be televised on FOX43.

Penn State is idle this week after defeating Northwestern 17-7 Saturday in a rainy, sloppy game in Happy Valley. The Nittany Lions will take an unblemished 5-0 record into Ann Arbor. They are ranked No. 10 in the nation by both the Associated Press and the American Football Coaches Association.