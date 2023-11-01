Penn State announces hiring of Marques Hagans as new wide receivers coach

A former NFL player and 11-year coaching veteran, Hagans replaces Taylor Stubblefield as leader of the Nittany Lions' talented group of wideouts.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State football coach James Franklin on Monday announced the latest addition to his coaching staff -- Marques Hagans, who has been hired as the Nittany Lions' new wide receivers coach.

Hagans replaces Taylor Stubblefield, with whom the Nittany Lions parted ways after their season-ending 35-21 victory over Utah at the Rose Bowl. Stubblefield, who spent three seasons with Penn State, announced that his time with the Lions had come to an end shortly after the game.

Hagans comes to Happy Valley after spending 11 seasons on the staff at his alma mater, the University of Virginia. The former NFL player served a variety of roles with the Cavaliers.



"We are excited to add Marques to our family," Franklin said in a press release. "He is a veteran coach, whose experiences playing both quarterback and wide receiver at the highest levels will bring tremendous value to our program.

"Marques has a proven track record of developing receivers throughout his career and has worked alongside many coaches I respect. Marques is a relationship-based leader, whose family values align with the culture of Penn State. We are thrilled to welcome Marques, his wife, Lauren, and sons, Christopher and Jackson to Happy Valley."

Hagans, a former quarterback at UVA from 2002-05, ranks No. 10 on this school's all-time list for passing yards (4,877) and No. 7 in total offense (5,779).

Drafted in the fifth round by the St. Louis Rams, Hagans converted to wide receiver and spent three years in St. Louis before stints with the Kansas City Chiefs, Indianapolis Colts, and Washington Commanders.

He joined the coaching staff at UVA in 2011 as a graduate assistant before working his way up the ladder. His most recent role with the Cavaliers was associate head coach and wide receivers coach.



"I'm grateful for the opportunity to be led by James Franklin and work with his tremendous coaching staff," said Hagans. "I am excited to be part of the tradition of Penn State Football, to uphold the standard of excellence and to work relentlessly to compete for championships. My wife, Lauren, and our boys cannot wait to get to Happy Valley."



During his time in Charlottesville, Hagans coached 10 of the top 15 players in career receptions at Virginia, led by Olamide Zaccheaus and his program-record 250 receptions and 2,753 career receiving yards, which is second in school history.

Zaccheaus is currently with the NFL's Atlanta Falcons.



In 2022, Hagans guided Keytaon Thompson to third-team All-ACC honors after ranking 12th in the country in receptions per game (6.6) and 53rd in receiving yards per game (72.4) in a season shortened by injury.



In 2021, Virginia was the only school in the country with five different receivers topping 500 receiving yards. The Cavaliers averaged 392.6 passing yards and had four receivers with more than 600 receiving yards. Thompson and Dontayvion Wicks earned All-ACC accolades that year with Thompson pacing the squad with 78 catches to go with 990 yards, while Wicks set a school record with 1,203 receiving yards on 57 catches, averaging 21.1 yards per catch.



Hagans also guided Lavel Davis Jr., who ranked second in the nation and led the ACC with 25.75 yards per reception in 2020. Davis sat seventh among FBS freshmen with 515 receiving yards and tied fifth among freshmen with five receiving touchdowns.



In 2019, Hagans helped Virginia win the ACC Coastal Division and make its first appearance in the ACC Championship game. UVA played in the Orange Bowl and ranked 24th in the final College Football Playoff rankings.

That season, the Cavaliers had three receivers with 70+ catches, including Joe Reed (77), Hasise Dubois (75) and Terrell Jana (74). All three finished in the top 5 in the ACC in receptions. Reed earned first-team All-ACC honors as an all-purpose player. According to Pro Football Focus, Dubois made 75 grabs with zero drops.



Zaccheaus concluded his senior campaign in record-breaking fashion with a program-record 93 receptions, which was first in the ACC and fifth in FBS in 2018. He became UVA's third player with 1,000+ receiving yards in a season, finishing with 1,058 yards. In 2017, the Cavaliers made program history with its first trio of 600-yard receivers in a season as Zaccheaus (895), Andre Levrone (689) and Doni Dowling (647) each reached the milestone.

A native of Hampton, Virginia, Hagans graduated from Hampton High School where he led the Crabbers to the Group AAA State Championship as a junior in 1998.



Hagans graduated from Virginia with his bachelor's degree in anthropology in 2005.



Hagans and his wife, Lauren Swierczek, have two sons, Christopher Dex and Jackson Watford.