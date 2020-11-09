Limited edition Penn State bobble head unveiled

The limited-edition bobbleheads are individually numbered to only 1,986 to coincide with the school’s last title year.

MILWAUKEE — This morning, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled an officially licensed, limited-edition bobblehead commemorating Penn State’s two NCAA Division I Football National Championships. The bobblehead features Penn State’s mascot, the Nittany Lion, standing behind two championship rings on a Penn State University logo base. The backing lists the years of Penn State’s titles, which were in 1982 and 1986. The bobbleheads were produced exclusively for the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum by FOCO, an official licensee and manufacturer of Penn State and NCAA merchandise.

The limited-edition bobbleheads are individually numbered to only 1,986 to coincide with the school’s last title year. The bobbleheads are $45 each with a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order. They are only available through the Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store and are expected to ship in November.

Since its first season in 1887, Penn State, a longtime independent, is recognized by the university and NCAA for winning two national championships, five conference titles, and two division crowns. The Nittany Lions have achieved 13 undefeated seasons and 48 bowl appearances in their history and they rank ninth in all-time wins. Penn State plays its home games at Beaver Stadium, which is the second-largest stadium in the western hemisphere with an official seating capacity of 106,572.

This new bobblehead is one of five in the latest batch to be included in an exclusive series of College Football Championship bobbleheads. The other new bobbleheads in the series are Auburn, Clemson, Oklahoma, and Tennessee. Previously released were Florida, LSU, Miami, Nebraska, Ohio State, Texas, and USC. The NCAA recognizes College Football National Champions dating back to 1869 when Princeton and Rutgers were both crowned National Champions.

“The championship bobbleheads are the ultimate way for fans to show off their school pride,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “We know how passionate Penn State fans are about their team and bobbleheads, so we expect these to be extremely popular.”