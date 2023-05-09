Penn State dismantles Delaware 63-7 in first ever meeting between programs

Nittany Lions assert dominance early and cruise to blowout win at Beaver Stadium

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Delaware's first visit to State College from the first state is one the Blue Hens will remember for a long time. The final score was certainly forgettable as 7th ranked Penn State destroyed them 63-7. The trip itself was a once in a lifetime opportunity for the current guys on Delaware's roster.

The Nittany Lions filled out their schedule with a mismatched regional opponent and took advantage with nine touchdowns in the game. Sophomore Nick Singleton ran in three scores in the first half. Classmate Drew Allar had a touchdown pass and run as did Central York grad Beau Pribula who played the majority of the second half.

Penn State scored twice in the first quarter and three times in each of the second and third quarters. Allar was extremely accurate, completing 22 of 26 passes for 204 yards and no interceptions. Pribula finished the game with 8 rushes for 49 yards in his second half duty. He was also 3 of 5 passing for 22 yards, including a 4-yard TD pass to Omari Evans midway thru the fourth quarter.