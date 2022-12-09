Penn State visits Auburn Saturday; here's what you need to know

The No. 22/23 Nittany Lions take on the Tigers in a Big Ten-SEC showdown at 3:30 p.m. on CBS.

Fresh off a comfortable 46-10 rout of Ohio in its home opener last week, Penn State travels to SEC Country to take on Auburn Saturday afternoon.

The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on CBS.

Here's what you need to know about Saturday's clash, courtesy of Penn State Athletics.

No. 22/23 Penn State (2-0)

at Auburn (2-0)

THE SERIES: This is the fourth meeting between Penn State and Auburn. The Nittany Lions have a 2-1 all-time record against the Tigers, including a 28-20 victory last year in Beaver Stadium.

LAST YEAR: Sean Clifford threw for 280 yards and two touchdowns and Tyler Warren added a 1-yard TD run as Penn State held on to defeat the Tigers in front of a raucous home crowd.

PENN STATE VS. THE SEC: Penn State went 1-1 against SEC teams last year, coupling their regular-season win over Auburn with a 24-10 loss to Arkansas in the Outback Bowl.

The Nittany Lions are 24-24 all-time against SEC teams. Of the 48 matchups, 21 have come in bowl games. In the regular season, Penn State has an 11-16 all-time record against SEC teams.

LAST WEEK: Freshman running back Nicholas Singleton introduced himself to the Beaver Stadium crowd with an electrifying performance against Ohio. The Governor Mifflin grad, who was a highly touted recruiting boon for Penn State coach James Franklin, racked up 179 rushing yards and two touchdowns on just 10 carries. He scored on runs of 70 and 44 yards and also had a 48-yard run that did not result in a touchdown.

Drew Allar subbed in for starter Sean Clifford at quarterback in the second half and logged an impressive afternoon, completing 6 of 8 passes for 88 yards and two touchdowns.

Clifford was also impressive, completing 19 of 27 passes for 213 yards and a touchdown and adding 36 yards and a TD on the ground.

Clifford, Allar and third-stringer Christian Veilleux combined to find 17 different receivers for completions, a new program single-game record.

Clifford connected with 10 different receivers in the first half.

ABOUT AUBURN: The TIgers defeated San Jose State 24-16 last week to boost their record to 2-0. Auburn knocked off Mercer 42-16 in their season opener.

Against San Jose State, the Tigers racked up 210 rushing yards and 378 total yards. Tank Bigsby, TJ Finley and Jarquez Hunter each scored rushing touchdowns for the TIgers.

The QB platoon of TJ Finley and Robby Ashford split time under center, with Finley throwing for 167 yards and rushing for 18, while Ashford ran for 61 yards on seven carries.

Auburn is 8-7 overall in its second season under coach Bryan Harsin, who joined the Tigers after a seven-year stint as the head coach at Boise State, his alma mater.

Harsin went 71-19 at Boise State, leading the Broncos to five 10-win seasons, seven bowl appearances, and three Mountain West Conference titles.

Prior to his time at Boise State, Harsin spent a season as the head coach at Arkansas State, leading the Red Wolves to a share of the Sun Belt title in 2013.

Finley has 279 passing yards and a touchdown in two starts for Auburn. He's completed 65 percent of his passes so far.

Ashford has 101 passing yards and 129 yards on the ground in two appearances for Auburn.

Bigsby leads the team with 198 yards and three TDs on the ground, while Jarquez Hunter has 75 yards and four scores out of the backfield.

WR Ja'Varrius Johnson is Auburn's top wideout, with seven catches for 158 yards.

On defense, LB Cam Riley leads the team with 20 tackles (13 solo), while defensive lineman Marcus Harris has recorded a team-high three tackles for loss and a sack. Fellow DL Derick Hall has 10 tackles, a sack, and three QB hurries.

PENN STATE ON CBS: This is the 26th time in program history that Penn State has appeared on CBS-TV. The Nittany Lions are 15-10 all-time in CBS games.

This is the first time Penn State has played on CBS since Sept. 16, 2000, when the Nittany Lions were shut out 12-0 by Pitt.

LOOKING AHEAD: After Saturday's game against Auburn, Penn State returns home to take on Central Michigan on Sept. 24 in a non-conference game that will kick off at noon.