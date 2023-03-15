Penn State spring practice could spell out the start of something big for Central York grad

This spring is one of the most important for the Nittany Lions in a long time... especially if you're a fan of Central York graduate Beau Pribula.

Example video title will go here for this video

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — It's a little less than five weeks of practice before the Blue & White game on April 15 and then it's four and half months until Penn State's season opener against West Virginia. This spring is one of the most important for the Nittany Lions in a long time... especially if you're a fan of Central York graduate Beau Pribula.

With Sean Clifford gone, Penn State's next quarterback is a toss-up between Drew Allar or Pribula. How does coach James Franklin see that competition this spring?

"This spring is to get those guys as many reps as we possibly can, to be able to evaluate them create a competition and to also create depth," said Franklin.

Allar is the presumptive starter, having played in five games last year, but coaches aim to keep the spring snap counts equal.

"[We want to] really protect those two guys' reps as much as we possibly can, try to keep it as even from a rep standpoint as even as possible," said Franklin.

Pribula is a different type of quarterback than Allar. Coach Franklin even hinted that he will be used in different ways to take advantage of his athleticism.

"Beau has gone some athletic traits that are desirable and maybe make sense for us to use if they give us the best chance to win," Franklin said.