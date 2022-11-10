Parking problems expected for Saturday's Penn State football game

Much of the parking around Beaver Stadium is in fields that can become slick and muddy after rain.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — With heavy rain in the forecast, Penn State University is giving fans some new parking options for Saturday's game against Maryland.

Currently, Penn State is keeping those grass lots open and offering a parking alternative with a shuttle bus. That will be at the university's Innovation Park. Tailgating is allowed there, also.

If a car gets stuck in the grass on Saturday, Penn State says it will have towing available.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m.