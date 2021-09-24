No. 6/8 Penn State hosts Villanova Saturday; here's what you need to know

The Nittany Lions will take on the Wildcats at noon. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Fresh off their stirring win over Auburn last Saturday in a prime-time White Out game, Penn State has jumped up to No. 6 in the national Associated Press College Football poll and No. 8 in the USA Today/ESPN Coaches Poll.

Up next for the Nittany Lions is a home date with Football Championship Subdivision foe Villanova in Beaver Stadium. The game will kick off at noon on the Big Ten Network.

Here's what you need to know about the matchup.

THE SERIES: This is the 10th meeting between Penn State and Villanova in a series that dates back to 1902, but it's the first time the two teams have tangled since 1951.

The Nittany Lions own a 5-3-1 advantage in the series, but Villanova has actually won the last three matchups.

PENN STATE VS. THE KEYSTONE STATE: The Nittany Lions are 170-96-12 all-time against FBS and FCS opponents from Pennsylvania and have won four straight against foes from the Keystone State. The Lions also have an 18-game winning streak at home against Pennsylvania programs, dating back to a 42-3 victory over Temple on Sept. 16, 1989.

ABOUT VILLANOVA: The Wildcats are off to a 3-0 start this season. They are ranked No. 11 in the STATS FCS Poll and No. 7 in the FCS Coaches Poll.

Last week, Villanova defeated No. 21/18 Richmond 34-27, as QB Daniel Smith hit Rayjoun Pringle for a 47-yard TD strike with 38 seconds left that ultimately decided the game. The Wildcats racked up 480 yards against Richmond, including 350 through the air. Smith added two rushing touchdowns for Nova.

Villanova's previous two wins came over Lehigh (47-3) and Bucknell (55-3).

The Wildcats have been generally competitive against FBS teams over the last 10 years, and sprung a 19-17 upset win over Temple in 2018. They also had close calls with Temple (31-24 loss in 2010), Syracuse (27-26 loss in double-OT in 2014), Connecticut (20-15 loss in 2015), and Temple again (16-13 loss in 2017).

This year, Villanova ranks eighth in FCS in scoring offense (45.3), 18th in rushing offense (212.7), 19th in total offense (454.7) and fifth in third-down conversion percentage (.525).

Smith, a graduate student, has thrown for 598 yards and eight TDs this season.

RB Justin Covington is ranked fourth in FCS with 307 rushing yards, averaging 102.3 yards per game and 6.98 yards per carry.

On defense, the Wildcats are ranked eighth in FCS in scoring (11.0), second in total defense (184.7), third in rush defense (29.3), 19th in pass defense (155.3) and have an FCS-leading eight interceptions.

Christian Benford, a senior defensive back, has picked off four passes in three games. He ranks second in FCS in that category. Benford also has broken up three passes.

Linebackers Forrest Rhyne and Amin Black are first and second on the team, respectively, in tackles. Rhyne has 13 stops, Black has 12.

ABOUT PENN STATE: The Nittany Lions climbed into the top 10 in both national polls with last week's 28-20 victory over Auburn in the White Out game. It was their second victory over a ranked opponent in three outings this season.

The Lions' victory was their first regular-season win over an SEC team since they defeated Alabama on the road in 1990. It was their first home win over an SEC team since they knocked off the Crimson Tide 19-17 in 1985.

Penn State held Auburn to two-of-three inside the red zone on Saturday, sticking to its trend of stinginess in the red zone. On 11 opponent trips inside the red zone, Penn State has kept teams from scoring on five occasions. Penn State has forced three takeaways, a turnover on downs and blocked a field goal.

Senior wideout Jahan Dotson caught a 4-yard touchdown against Auburn. He has a receiving touchdown in each of his last four games and has found the end zone in five straight games, including an 81-yard punt return against Michigan State in 2020.

Dotson hauled in 10 receptions against the Tigers, giving him five straight games with at least five receptions. His 32 straight games with a reception rank fifth among FBS receivers.