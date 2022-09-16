Nittany Lions fans make the long trip to Auburn stadium for Big Ten first

Among the backdrop of the Auburn sun, history is being made. Penn State is the first Big Ten team to ever play at Jordan Hare Stadium.

AUBURN, Ala. — Penn State is on the road this weekend with a rare regular season game to the south. However, despite the distance, Nittany Lions fans know how to travel.

"We just got here yesterday and we're enjoying the sightseeing," said Jim Klinedest, an Etters resident. "Everyone is super friendly, [it's a] great time."

"We've had season tickets at Beaver Stadium for 30 years and every year we try to do one away game. As soon as this one popped up on the schedule last year, it was the game we were going to go to," said Wrightsville resident, John Klinedinst.

No matter the outcome, Saturday's game will be historic for Nittany Lion fans.

"We have some great memories of the south because Alabama friends were tremendous to us," said Steve Harman from Wrightsville. "We knew the Auburn fans, based on what we saw at last year's game were going to be the same and we haven't been disappointed yet. It's been a great day!"

Some fans have even had this trip planned for six years!