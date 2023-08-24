Here's what's new at Beaver Stadium for the 2023-24 season

With the 2023 Penn State season just around the corner, fans can expect a variety of game-day improvements and changes at Beaver Stadium.

One of the biggest changes pertains to Gate D. Located at the northeast entrance of the stadium, the gate has been expanded into a family-friendly entrance and fan experience zone for both adults and kids.

Other notable changes include the Legacy Plaza, a lap child ticket policy, new concessions choices and two public address announcers.

A full list of the additions is as follows:

Fan Assistance Shuttle Service

Through Penn State’s partnership with SP+, a fan assistance shuttle program will be available on game days to assist fans needing mobility assistance in getting from the parking lots to the stadium and then back to the lots after the game.

The shuttle service begins two hours before kickoff and resumes at the beginning of the fourth quarter for return trips. Service ends one hour after the game ends.

A map of shuttle locations can be found here.

Penn State Introduces Family-Friendly Gates

New to Beaver Stadium this year will be two family-friendly gates.

Families with children 12 years and younger can expedite their entry by entering either Gate F or the ADA Gate.

The family-friendly gates open 2.5 hours prior to kickoff.

Clear diaper or tote bags, which can be sized 12" x 6" x 12" or smaller, will be permitted.

Lap Ticket Policy Created for Children Under 2

Fans looking to bring children under the age of two to a football game in Beaver Stadium may purchase a lap ticket(s) at a discounted rate of $10 for their infant (subject to availability).

This ticket will allow entry to the venue, but the child must sit on their parent/guardian’s lap.

If a seat must be occupied by the child and/or carrier, then a regular ticket must be purchased.

Fans can purchase lap tickets on the day of the game at Beaver Stadium when box offices open at either Gate E or Gate B.

Kids Zone and Happy Valley Alley Added at Gate D Entrance

Beginning this season, will feature a fan and family-friendly entertainment experience, suited for both adults and children, adjacent to the Gate D entrance.

Happy Valley Alley is an area featuring high-top tables and televisions, along with unique concessions offerings and an entertainment space. There is also a Kids Zone featuring games, a turf field and other activities.

Additional food offerings will be made available and New Holland, a proud sponsor of Penn State Athletics, has moved its Farm to Stadium concession stand to the Gate D location. For more information on New Holland visit www.newholland.com.

Happy Valley Alley and the Kids Zone will open two hours prior to kickoff and game tickets will be required for entry.

The Mobile Locker Company to Provide Storage Options for Fans’ Belongings

Penn State Athletics has announced a partnership with the Mobile Locker Company.

Since launching in 2014, The Mobile Locker Company’s locker trucks have been used as friendly storage amenities for the personal belongings of fans in attendance.

When parking lots open, fans will have the opportunity to rent out a locker and store their personal belongings for the day at one of two locations.

One station will be located at Gate A of the Bryce Jordan Center while the other will be located at the North Transit Center on Park Avenue.

The Mobile Locker Company stations will depart their locations one hour following the conclusion of the game.

Legacy Plaza Added to South Side of Beaver Stadium

Beaver Stadium’s newest addition is the Legacy Plaza, which is located on Curtin Road, next to the famed south endzone tunnel.

The area will honor the rich history of Penn State Football, which includes 136 seasons, 920 total wins (8th all-time), two national championships, 13 undefeated seasons, 52 bowl appearances (10th), 31 bowl wins (T-4th), 101 first-team All-Americans, 30 national award winners and a Heisman Trophy winner.

Updates and additions will be made to the Plaza throughout the season, including plaques from every season and include each team's schedule, results and team captains.

Fans have the opportunity to leave their own legacy and be a part of Penn State history by ordering a paver to be displayed in Legacy Plaza.

Pavers come in three different sizes, with or without a logo. Each paver purchased will come with a replica and certificate of recognition, which will be mailed to the purchaser for display. Logo selections include a Nittany Lion head logo, a Letterman's Club logo (Football Lettermen only) or a Varsity 'S' logo (alumni varsity athletes only). Fans will be able to customize a message for the paver they purchase.

Packaging and prices for pavers are as follows: 4" x 8" Brick: $350 – Can contain 1-3 lines of text and up to 16 characters per line. 8" x 8" Brick: $500 – Can contain 1-6 lines of text and up to 16 characters per line. 8" x 8" Logo Brick: $600 – Can contain 1-3 lines of text and up to 16 characters per line. 12" x 12" Logo Brick: $1,000 – Can contain 1-5 lines of text and up to 20 characters per line.

To secure a paver, fans can visit here.

Orders placed now or in the future will be installed in 2024.

New Concessions Offerings Coming to Beaver Stadium

Beaver Stadium will offer nine new concessions offerings this season spread throughout 13 locations.

The following new concessions will be offered in select locations throughout the stadium: Caliente Pizza – two locations – east and northwest concourse Wing Kitchen – two locations - west and northeast concourse Chickie and Pete’s – two locations – west and northeast concourse We Are Inn – two locations – south and northwest concourse Doan’s Bones – southeast concourse Adam and Nancy’s Paninis – northeast concourse Scott’s Roasting – north concourse Philly Pretzel – southwest concourse Gluten-Free Stand – southwest concourse



New In-Game Announcers and Entertainment

Beaver Stadium will have two public address announcers for the 2023 season.

Rodney Martin will handle the play-by-play duties while Joe Putnam will cover pregame, halftime and media timeout announcements.

Also new this year is a Crowd Stats Counter, presented by KCF Technologies, which will be used to track the yardage tallied by crowd-inflicted penalties.

Lactation Pods Available

Beaver Stadium will feature three new lactation pod locations throughout the stadium this fall.

The pod locations will be located ground level inside Gate F (east side of the stadium), inside the ADA gate (west side of the stadium), and the Mt. Nittany Club.

The lactation pod located in the North end of the stadium will remain in service.

Sensory Room Created

A new sensory room, located behind Section SF, has been added as a quiet space designed to accommodate fans with sensory issues when they feel overwhelmed and overstimulated.

Access to the room is free to fans of all ages.

