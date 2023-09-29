No. 6/7 Penn State visits Northwestern in Big Ten action Saturday; here's what you need to know

The Nittany Lions are coming off a 31-0 rout of Iowa in prime time last week. Now they face a Wildcat team coming off a comeback win over Minnesota.

EVANSTON, Ill. — No. 6/7 Penn State takes to the road on Saturday for a Big Ten Conference clash with Northwestern. The Nittany Lions (4-0, 2-0 Big Ten) are riding a nine-game winning streak dating back to last season, and are coming off an impressive 31-0 rout of Iowa in the prime time White Out Game last weekend.

Northwestern is 2-2 overall and 1-1 in conference play after defeating Minnesota 37-34 in overtime last week. The Wildcats are dealing with the offseason dismissal of former head coach Pat Fitzgerald, who was fired in the midst of a hazing scandal.

Here's what you need to know about Saturday's matchup.

Penn State (4-0) at Northwestern (2-2)

KICKOFF: Noon on Saturday from Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill.

TV: Big Ten Network

SERIES HISTORY: Penn State holds a 15-5 advantage in the all-time series and has won eight of the last 10 matchups, including a 17-7 victory over the Wildcats last season. Northwestern's five wins came in 1995 (21-10), 2003 (17-7), 2004 (14-7), 2014 (29-6) and 2015 (23-21).

ABOUT PENN STATE: Coached by James Franklin (82-36 in his ninth season in Happy Valley), Penn State rolled to arguably its most-impressive victory of the season last week with a 31-0 shutout of Iowa in the White Out Game. The Nittany Lions completely manhandled Iowa's offense, limiting the Hawkeyes to 76 total yards and just four first downs -- two of which came on Iowa's first possession, which eventually ended in a turnover.

Penn State forced four turnovers in all against Iowa and has nine takeaways in its last two games. The Lions have the top-ranked defense in FBS, allowing 219.5 yards per game. They also lead the country in pass defense (138 yards per game), first downs allowed (46), turnover margin (+11), and time of possession (37:06 average per game).

Meanwhile, the offense ranks first in the Big Ten in scoring (40.5 points per game) and is second in the conference in rushing (210 yards per game) and total offense (449.8 yards per game).

During its current nine-game winning streak (which dates back to last year), Penn State has won all of its games by at least 14 points. Over the last two seasons, no other FBS team has won more than six games in a row by 14 points or more.

Penn State has also scored at least 30 points in its last 11 games -- the longest active streak in the nation.

The Lions also have also scored in 28 straight quarters, dating back to last season against Rutgers. That's the longest active streak in the country as well.

Penn State is ranked No. 6 in the nation by the Associated Press, and No. 7 in the USA Today/AFCA Coaches Poll. The only Big Ten Teams ranked higher are Michigan (2/2) and Ohio State (4/3).

Sophomore quarterback Drew Allar has completed 84 of 125 passes for 903 yards and eight touchdowns in his first four career starts. He ranks fifth in the conference in passer rating and pass yardage and is second in completion percentage. Allar is the only quarterback in the Big Ten without a single interception.

The RB tandem of Kaytron Allen (63-280, two TDs) and Nicholas Singleton (53-203, five TDs) power a ground attack that ranks second in the Big Ten behind Nebraska.

WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith is second in the conference in catches (24), fourth in receiving yards (286) and tied for second in touchdowns (three).

Defensively, Penn State has racked up 13 sacks this season, with 11 different players logging at least one. Defensive lineman Chop Robinson has one sack and is tied for the team lead with three tackles for loss. Linebacker Curtis Jacobs is the team leader in tackles, with 15 total stops. Five different Lions have at least one interception, and five have at least one fumble recovery.

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN: Led by interim head coach David Braun, the Wildcats have alternated between losses and wins in their first four games. Northwestern dropped its Big Ten and season opener at Rutgers (24-7), rebounded to defeat UTEP (38-7), fell to No. 21/20 Duke (38-14), and rallied from a 21-point deficit to clip Minnesota last week.

The Gophers were up 31-10 heading into the fourth quarter last week, but Northwestern rallied to tie the score with three touchdowns in the final frame, including an 11-yard strike from Ben Bryant to A.J. Henning with two seconds left in regulation that sent the game to OT.

In the extra session, the Wildcat defense held Minnesota to a field goal on the Gophers' possession before Bryant found Charlie Manigieri for a 25-yard touchdown to end the game.

Braun was hired in January to be Northwestern's defensive coordinator after serving for two years in the same role at North Dakota State. He was promoted to interim head coach at Northwestern following the dismissal of Fitzgerald in July. In addition to his interim head coaching duties, Braun continues to serve as the Wildcats' defensive coordinator.

Northwestern's defense ranks 11th in the conference in scoring (25.8 points per game) and 12th in total defense (372 yards per game). The Wildcats are sixth in the conference against the pass (187.5 yards per game) and dead last against the run (184.5 yards per game).

Linebacker Bryce Gallagher is Northwestern's top tackler, with 44 stops (seventh in the Big Ten). His linebacking partner, Xander Mueller, has a team-high 4.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and an interception.

Offensively, Northwestern ranks seventh in the Big Ten in scoring (24 points per game), 11th in total offense (337.8 yards per game), sixth in passing offense (239.8 yards per game), and last in rushing offense (98 yards per game).

Bryant has completed 59.6 percent of his pass attempts for 804 yards and six touchdowns. He's been intercepted three times.