Penn State touts improvements to Beaver Stadium ahead of Saturday's home opener

A new, farm-to-stadium concession concept, expansion of Gate C and an improved clear-bag policy are among the changes in Happy Valley this fall.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — With Penn State's home opener against Ohio coming up Saturday in Beaver Stadium, fans will soon begin making their way back to Happy Valley.

When they arrive, Nittany Lion fans will notice there have been a few changes made to the venue, the university said Wednesday in a press release.

Most notably, Gate C has been expanded to ease the entry process on the northwest side of Beaver Stadium, Penn State said.

In addition, a new, fan-friendly clear bag policy is in place, and a new day-of-game parking purchase location is in effect, the university said.

Penn State also advised fans to re-install the Penn State Athletics mobile app ahead of Saturday's home opener.

Here are all the new additions fans can expect to see on Saturday, according to Penn State Athletics:

ENTRY IMPROVEMENTS AND CHANGES

Mobile Ticketing

Mobile ticketing continues to be the delivery method for Penn State Football tickets for all games in Beaver Stadium. Mobile ticketing allows for improved ticket delivery and management.

Please make sure to download mobile tickets to your Apple Wallet or Google Pay on your phone in advance of game day.

For step-by-step instructions on how to do this, please visit gopsusports.com/mobiletickets.

Multiple charging stations are located in and around Beaver Stadium, as well as the external customer relations booths. The kiosks have charging units and adapters for iOS and Android devices.

To assist in the gate entry process, mobile ticket scanners and walkthrough metal detectors are at every entry point. There will be additional magnetometers and signage at various gates this season for improved security screening to streamline gate entry.

To ease entry, fans are encouraged to enter the stadium as early as possible and will receive a concessions discount ($1 off every $5 spent) for the first 45 minutes after gates open at select food concessions stands.

Fans Advised to Reinstall Penn State Athletics Mobile App

The official mobile app of Penn State Athletics has moved.

If fans downloaded the mobile app prior to April 28, 2022, they are required to download a new app, as the app used last year is no longer supported.

If your app is titled “Nittany Lions,” you have the current Penn State Athletics app.

If fans are unsure if they downloaded the Penn State Athletics app prior to April 28, 2022, follow these instructions to confirm. First, delete the previous version of the app on your phone entirely. Second, go to either the Google Play or App Store on your phone and search “Penn State Nittany Lions” and click the download button. If fans need further assistance, visit gopsusports.com/mobiletickets or email for support at golions@psu.edu.



Penn State University’s Updated Bag Policy

Penn State University’s policy has undergone several revisions.

To make the clear bag policy more fan-friendly, and to align with policies in place for large events around the country, the size of allowed bags has increased. Clear tote bags, which can be sized 12” x 6” x 12” or smaller, will be permitted.

In addition, a 4” x 6” x 1” small clutch or wristlet will continue to be permissible.

Complete information on the University’s updated bag policy can be found here.

For questions or additional details, please contact the Office of the Associate Vice President, Police & Public Safety.

Improvements Made to Gate C Entrance

The Gate C entrance on the north side of Beaver Stadium has been expanded to ease the entry process and reduce congestion.

The expansion will also improve the fan circulation around the outside of the stadium with extended walkways.

PREGAME AND TAILGATING IMPROVEMENTS

Penn State Announces a New and Improved Beaver Stadium Block Party

Penn State Athletics announced the addition of the Beaver Stadium Block Party for the 2022 season.

The Block Party will take place on Curtin Road, between University Drive and Porter Road.

Fans can expect food, football, and fun each week with different activities along Curtin Road, such as inflatable games, fan photo booths, food trucks, caricature artists, and more.

Stop by the Penn State Athletics Marketing tables to pick up Penn State Football poster and buttons.

Live music will be performed on the main team arrival stage for all non-noon kickoff games.

Penn State Bookstore Merchandise trailers selling officially licensed Penn State gear will be spread out along Curtin Road.

Cheer on the team as they arrive at Beaver Stadium at the Team Arrival Pep Rally two hours before kickoff featuring the Penn State Cheerleaders, Lionettes Dance Team, Penn State Blue Band and the Nittany Lion Mascot.

The Penn State Blue Band marches down the middle of the Block Party approximately one hour before the start of each game.

Bathrooms will be open and available for fans in both the Bryce Jordan Center (via gates A and B) and Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

New Tailgate Cabanas Available Along Curtin Road

In partnership with REVELxp, exclusive Tailgate Cabanas will be set up along Curtin Road in the heart of the Beaver Stadium Block Party.

Cabanas will feature up-close views of the Nittany Lions team walk into Beaver Stadium.

Each Tailgate Cabana holds 10-15 fans and includes a tent, tables, chairs and a reserved parking pass. Catering options are available to provide guests with a VIP experience.

If interested in renting one for a game, please contact Sam Starrett at sam.starrett@revelxp.com.

IN-VENUE IMPROVEMENTS

New Holland’s Farm to Stadium Concession Stand Featured in Beaver Stadium This Fall

For the first time in Beaver Stadium, New Holland, a proud sponsor of Penn State Athletics, will feature a one-of-a-kind, first farm-to-stadium concession concept, located field level in the northwest corner of the stadium behind section NC and ND.

Jason Scott, a local farmer who uses New Holland equipment and his Scott’s Roasting concession stand, will provide BBQ-themed food including a pulled pork sandwich, pork in-a-dish, loaded pork nachos, loose sausage sub, sausage in-a-dish and loaded sausage nachos.

Other Concession Updates

The following new items will be offered in select locations throughout the stadium. Buffalo chicken sandwich served with blue cheese or ranch dressing. Loaded fries featuring white cheddar cheese, brisket and a barbecue sauce drizzle. Bavarian soft pretzel. Two specialty hot dog locations serving: Nittany Dog – plain hot dog Chili Cheese Dog Philly Dog – served with cheesesteak meat and white cheddar cheese Pig Skin – served with BBQ pork

Bottled water will be available for purchase at all temporary and permanent concession stands this season, increasing locations by 140 points of sale.

Penn State will also introduce grab-and-go dining locations, serving snack options, such as UTZ chips.

PARKING AND TRAFFIC CHANGES

Game Day Traffic Pattern Remains in Effect

Penn State football’s game day traffic pattern will be in place once again this season.

Please visit gopsusports.com/gameday to get to know your route to Beaver Stadium before you depart for the game.

One-way traffic patterns will begin four hours prior to kickoff and 8:30 a.m. for noon games.

With the ongoing Atherton Street construction project in State College, fans are asked to keep up to date with the construction and travel restrictions by visiting www.penndot.gov. Motorists can also stay up-to-date on the latest travel conditions by visiting www.511PA.com. All lanes will remain open on Friday and Saturday.

New Day of Game Parking Purchase Location

New this year, day-of-game parking can no longer be purchased at select lots and can only be purchased (cash or credit) at Lot 36.

Game day parking sales will begin when lots open until sold out or kickoff, whichever comes first.

General parking purchased in advance is $50 per car, while paying to park on game day when arriving to the general lots will cost $60.

Fans are encouraged to purchase parking passes in advance not only to benefit from the savings but to assist in smoother traffic and parking operations by displaying the pass as they approach roads to stadium parking.

Fans can purchase up to three advance single-game parking passes per account, per game.

More information on parking and traffic can be found at: gopsusports.com/gameday.