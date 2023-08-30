New voices welcome Penn State fans to Beaver Stadium in 2023

Mechanicsburg native Rodney Martin and Bellefonte's Joe Putnam will be the voices of Beaver Stadium.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — On a beautiful sunny day in State College the Penn State Nittany Lions football team went through their pre-season camp. Across University Avenue and a few parking lots, sits Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. Inside, the State College Spikes take batting practice and upstairs, it's an impromptu practice on the stadium mic.

“Welcome to Beaver Stadium home of the greatest show in college football!” The booming voice of Joe Putnam makes waves through the air.

Putnam is set to take over as one of two public address announcers in Beaver Stadium this season.

“[I've] been in Penn State land in Happy Valley pretty much my whole life," he recalls fondly. "Knowing how big Penn State football is not only here but across the nation, there's really not much bigger.”

A Bellefonte native, Putnam has paid his dues at Penn State.

“Lacrosse, wrestling, I've been on women's basketball public address announcing," he explained.

That's far from all, Putnam has done in-house P.A, announcing in the Beaver Stadium press box, track and field, cross country, he's been a Lady Lions color analyst and announced men's basketball. As Putnam himself puts it, he's "really anywhere there is a microphone."

The chance to make his debut under the lights against West Virginia is exciting for the Centre County native.

“[There's] no other experience like a night game at Beaver Stadium and to have that right from the get-go, right from the opening kickoff, I don't think there's any experience we would prefer more than that.”

While Putnam’s voice handles one side of the duties at Beaver Stadium, the powerful voice of Rodney Martin will handle the action on the field.

“I never would have thought when I got here that I would have had the opportunity to to get this role," exclaimed Martin.

A Mechanicsburg native, Martin has been the voice of Penn State Hockey for 24 years. To mic up in front of over 100,000 Penn State crazies is a dream come true.

“Not only because of the tradition of Penn State football but just the fact that it's such an incredible atmosphere. I mean, just to be a part of that. I'm over the moon for the opportunity and I can't wait for it to happen.”

Week one will sound a bit different in Beaver Stadium as Putnam and Martin replace Dean Devore, who held the position since 2000 when Lions legend Steve Jones took over as the voice of Penn State football.