Alcohol sales approved at Beaver Stadium

HAPPY VALLEY, Pa. — Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics announced Friday the approval of alcohol sales to the general public at Beaver Stadium.

The start date for beer sales is currently being finalized and will be announced at a later date.

However, when beer sales begin, beverages will be available for purchase throughout Beaver Stadium—with the exception of areas near the student section.

This won't be the first Penn State Athletics stadium selling alcohol. Intercollegiate Athletics has made alcohol available for purchase in the club and suites areas at Beaver Stadium and Pegula Ice Arena since 2016.

Additionally, the Bryce Jordan Center has been selling alcohol at select external events since 2015, which has reportedly been proven safe and successful.

ICA has partnered with OVG Hospitality Group to explore establishing, implementing and maintaining a responsible alcoholic beverage plan at football games. The plan would implement certified and trained vendors, ID monitoring and vendor locations independent from concession stands.

All customers 21 and older who purchase alcohol will be required to show proper ID to obtain a wristband. Additionally, all IDs will be scanned to confirm legitimacy.

Vendors and employees selling the alcohol will have completed RAMP (Responsible Alcohol Management Program) training and certification, according to the press release.

Officials say the approach will ensure every person who purchases alcohol will be ID'd and that a maximum of two beverages per person can be purchased at any time. Additionally, sales will conclude at the end of the third quarter of the game, and all alcohol will remain in controlled areas.