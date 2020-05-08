NCAA Division III cancels fall sports championships amid COVID-19 concerns

The conference said switching to a spring schedule was not viable.

The NCAA announced Wednesday that its Division III fall sports championships have been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.

"With the health and safety of the division's student-athletes, coaches, athletics administrators and communities as its priority, the Division III Presidents Council made the decision Wednesday to cancel the championships due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related administrative financial challenges," the NCAA Division III Twitter account said.

Division III Presidents Council cancels fall championships: https://t.co/bvpoNxsjbF pic.twitter.com/zg5XsyW7LC — NCAA Division III (@NCAADIII) August 5, 2020

Locally, Franklin & Marshall College, a Division III school, had already announced the cancellation of its entire fall sports season. The Diplomats are part of the Centennial Conference, which also suspended fall play.

Dickinson and Messiah also belong to the Centennial Conference.