Letterman want players to know they are here for support

Loss of season stings for fans and alumni but all the focus is on current players

YORK, Pa. — “Senior game, senior night and not being able to play, it has got to be tough"

Those are the words from Stephen Pitts, a 1995 graduate of Penn State who currently serves as Vice President of the Penn State Football Letterman's Club.

The news on Tuesday that the Big Ten was halting fall sports including football hit hard. Imagine not seeing Pitts and his mates during the magical year of 1994. Fans and alumni are devastated but the focus is all the players.

“I am crushed for these guys, I really am," said Pitts. "Yes I enjoy watching Penn State football, but I am just broken hearted because of the opportunities that are possibly missed by not playing their senior year."

Pitts who used a strong end to his 1995 senior year knows one more chance, is all it takes to make an impact, and possibly earn that coveted letter for some. He wants players to know the letterman are here for support.