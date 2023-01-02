Arrest warrant issued for Jalen Carter for racing in connection to deadly UGA crash

Jalen Carter has been projected to be the top pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

ATHENS, Ga. — Jalen Carter, the UGA star defensive lineman and projected No. 1 pick in upcoming NFL Draft, now has an arrest warrant out in Athens-Clarke County for racing in connection to the January crash in which a UGA football staffer and player died.

Police are now also alleging the staffer who was driving the car that crashed, Chandler LeCroy, had a blood alcohol concentration twice the legal limit when the incident occurred.

Carter was scheduled to appear before media during the NFL draft combine Wednesday morning.

Athens-Clarke County Police said in a new statement on Wednesday that the 21-year-old football player and the staffer, Chandler LeCroy, were "operating their vehicles in a manner consistent with racing shortly after leaving the downtown Athens area at about 2:30 a.m." the morning of the crash. The incident occurred after the Bulldogs had celebrated their national title the day before with a parade through Athens.

In addition to the deaths of Willock and LeCroy, another staffer, Tori Bowles, was seriously injured while Warren McClendon had minor injuries.

"The evidence demonstrated that both vehicles switched between lanes, drove in the center turn lane, drove in opposite lanes of travel, overtook other motorists, and drove at high rates of speed, in an apparent attempt to outdistance each other," the ACCPD statement said.

The department added: "Evidence indicated that shortly before the crash the Expedition (driven by LeCroy) was traveling at about 104 miles per hour. The toxicology report indicated that LeCroy's blood alcohol concentration was .197 at the time of the crash." The legal limit in Georgia is .08.

ACCPD said that investigators "determined that alcohol impairment, racing, reckless driving and speed were significant factors to the crash."

The case is being referred to the Solicitor General's Office, ACCPD said.

