Franklin & Marshall hires Tom Blumenauer as new head football coach

Blumenauer comes to Lancaster after spending the last 6 years running the offense at Williams College in New England.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Franklin & Marshall College's football team has a new head coach.

Director of Athletics & Recreation Lauren Packer Webster announced this week that Tom Blumenauer has been named the 40th head coach of the Diplomats' football program.

Blumenauer comes F&M after spending six years as an assistant head coach at Williams College, which competes in the New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC).

He most recently held the position of Offensive Coordinator/Quarterback Coach prior to taking over at Franklin & Marshall.

"As head coach, Tom Blumenauer will lead Diplomat football to meet aspirational goals on and off the field," said President Barbara Altmann. "His level of experience and dedication to the sport fully align with F&M's commitment to an exceptional student-athlete experience, cultivating our players' unique talents and character development so they become exemplary leaders in every aspect of their lives."

"Tom has a proven track record of building incredible relationships with his players, coaches, and alumni while cultivating an inclusive environment amongst his team," said Packer Webster. "Leading first and foremost as an educator to maximize the experience of our scholar-athletes, he is constantly looking for innovative ways to unlock the full potential of his players as impactful leaders on the field, in the classroom, and in the community.

"Tom brings a very specific vision on how he will create a team that is a source of pride for the entire Franklin & Marshall community and I know that his passion and energy will lead to even greater success as we begin the next chapter of Franklin & Marshall football."

Williams College made a steady climb up the NESCAC standings every year that Blumenauer was on staff, highlighted by the Ephs completing their first-ever 9-0 season in 2021. That championship run marked the program's first NESCAC Championship in over a decade.

Blumenauer was elevated to Offensive Coordinator/Quarterback coach prior to the undefeated championship season and was responsible for an offense that ranked fifth in all of Division III in red zone scoring percentage (.895), seventh in passing yards per completion (17.8), and ninth in passing efficiency (170.4). That came in addition to the team averaging over 34 points per game and gaining a NESCAC-leading 230 yards per game on the ground.

"I am thrilled to be named the new head football coach at Franklin & Marshall College," Blumenauer said. "I would like to thank President Altmann, Director of Athletics & Recreation Lauren Packer Webster, and the search committee for this incredible opportunity. Throughout the process it became clear to me that F&M is a special place that cares deeply for each student. It is an honor to be joining an institution known for its academic excellence and rich athletic traditions. I am excited to meet the team and begin our preparation for the 2022 season."

Blumenauer came to Williams after serving as Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach at Bowdoin College during the 2015 season. Under his guidance, Bowdoin's offense ranked second in the NESCAC in passing yards, passing touchdowns, and red zone scoring percentage.

Prior to constructing some of the top offenses throughout the NESCAC and all of Division III, Blumenauer served as the Offensive Coordinator, Recruiting Coordinator, and Quarterbacks Coach at Endicott College. During the 2014 season, Endicott ranked fifth in the nation in passing yards while his top receiver led the nation in receptions and was third in receiving yards.

Blumenauer got his start in college coaching as the Recruiting Coordinator, Quarterbacks Coach, and Wide Receivers Coach at St. Lawrence University from 2010-13. His impact was immediately felt as St. Lawrence captured the Liberty League Championship during his first season on the sidelines. The offense continued to put up impressive numbers throughout his time at SLU, highlighted by the Saints finishing third in the country in turnover margin as St. Lawrence posted its best record in nearly three decades.