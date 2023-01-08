Eagle FC talent knows what it means to represent nation

Seven players from the Cumberland County team have played for their national teams at different levels.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — The World Cup brings the best talent from around the globe together, and many of the world's standouts likely dreamed of playing on this stage. That means that the stars of future World Cups are watching right now.

"I really look up to the women's national team," said Lower Dauphin graduate and Eagle FC defender Jamie Swartz. "I compare myself to women on that team and what position I play."

"My grandfather played on the Bolivian national team when my mother was younger, so for me, soccer was a big part of my life, and honestly, I think watching it makes us better as players," added goalkeeper Sydney Davis.

A team like Eagle FC has players from all over the world. For some, being in the United States is the first time they'll have access to watch the Women's World Cup.

"Growing up in Quebec, it's not growing up in Europe where you're surrounded by soccer," laughed Melina Descary, who plays for Eagle FC and the 18 and Under Candian National Team. "It's not the national sport. It's difficult to get the channels to watch the World Cup. But, Canada is in it, so I'm pulling for them."

"I'm a gigantic soccer nerd, so I am always watching soccer," added Eagle FC Captain Meg Tate. "I just love that the U.S. broadcasts women's soccer as well as soccer in general, so it spreads the game more."

With a global roster, there are seven athletes that have played for their national teams at different levels.

"It's a feeling that's indescribable," recalled Eagle FC forward and member of the Ecuador Senior National Team, Marthina Aguirre. "Being able to sing your national anthem in other countries, wear the colors of your country, and know that you have the support of all the citizens, in my case, from Ecuador. It's just, I don't know, goosebumps, as we always say when we go onto the field."

For many players, the tournament still and will always represent the best parts of the game—and why they love it.

"I've finished college and I'm trying to pursue the game after college, whatever level that may be," said Eagle FC midfielder Emily McNesby. "I think just seeing that the World Cup is going on, people are coming from all over to get together to play and it's a motivation for our team, too."