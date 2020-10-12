Centennial Conference cancels winter sports season due to COVID-19 pandemic

Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster is a member of the conference

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Centennial Conference announced this week it is cancelling the 2020-21 winter sports season due to the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Franklin & Marshall College, a member of the conference, announced the decision on Thursday.

In addition to pulling the plug on winter sports, the Centennial Conference will not conduct any fall sports competition during the spring semester.

F&M said it also joining the Ivy League in pulling out of Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association and College Squash Association competitions in January, even though both associations plan to return to competition.

"As with this fall, I regret that we and the other Centennial Conference schools are forced to cancel intercollegiate competition for the near future," Franklin & Marshall President Barbara Altmann said. "With continuing travel restrictions, limitations on gatherings and the reality that a considerable number of student-athletes cannot be on campus at each Centennial institution, conditions simply don't allow for contests. The safety of our athletes, employees and community simply has to be the priority.

"In the face of all the current restrictions, I have been so impressed by the efforts of our coaches to bring their teams together in a variety of ways for training and other activities this fall, and I know those efforts will continue, providing an anchor for these student-athletes as they navigate the challenges of this disrupted year."

"It is hard to find the words to adequately describe our disappointment at Franklin & Marshall," said Lauren Packer Webster, F&M director of athletics & recreation. "The pandemic has greatly impacted the experience of each student-athlete in every sport and continues to present challenges and obstacles."