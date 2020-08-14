Centennial Conference cancels all sports through end of year

Central Pennsylvania schools Franklin & Marshall, Dickinson, and Gettysburg are members of the conference.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Just over a month after announcing that it was suspending its fall sports season, the Centennial Conference on Friday announced that all fall and winter sports activities have been cancelled through December 31 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When it announced the suspension of fall sports on July 7, the conference said at the time it would re-evaluate its decision at the end of September.

But five weeks after making that initial announcement, the Centennial Conference has decided to cancel all sports through the end of the year.

"The Presidents Council's decision was made with the health and safety of students, faculty, staff, and campus communities as its top priority," the conference said in a press release. "The decision was also based on the recent National Collegiate Athletic Association Board of Governors' mandate of the NCAA Re-socialization principles and the Division III Presidents Council decision to cancel fall championships.'

The Conference said its members will continue to monitor local and national guidelines regarding health and safety to make any necessary adjustments moving forward.

The Conference is exploring alternative competition options such as shifting fall athletics to the spring. Further updates will be provided as information becomes available.